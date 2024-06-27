BC Parks purchases 28-plus acre waterfront property to add to Okanagan Provincial Park

Photo: Chamberlain Property Group

The largest sale so far in the Okanagan for 2024 has closed, with BC Parks purchasing a large waterfront property north of Summerland this week for $12 million.

According to the Chamberlain Property Group, BC Parks has successfully acquired the 28-plus acre waterfront property located at 619-633 Hwy. 97 N, adjacent to Okanagan Provincial Park.

The purchase, which was brokered by Chamberlain Owner Kirk Chamberlain, will double the size of the existing provincial campground.

Okanagan’s Premier Brokerage said this purchase will "enhance recreational opportunities and preserve the natural beauty of the area for the enjoyment of generations to come."

The property, which comprises adjacent lots of almost 1,500 feet of pristine shoreline along Lake Okanagan is nestled between Okanagan Provincial Park and Fitzpatrick Estate Winery.

Back in January, the property owners were close to accepting an offer from a developer having plans to develop it into a luxury RV campground.

The seller of the property, Dan Butler, said the land, which was formerly owned by his late mother Marjorie Butler who passed away in 2019, holds a special place in his heart.

"Marjorie often spoke of her hope that the provincial government, specifically BC Parks, would eventually acquire this property to create a space where families could make lasting memories and enjoy their time together," he said in a statement.

"It gives me great pleasure to see my mother's vision realized and to know that this property will now contribute to the community's enjoyment and the preservation of our natural heritage."

The property is set to become part of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, which was created in 1955, according to the BC Parks Website.

"In the late fifties, thousands of non-native trees were planted on a barren hillside between the highway and the lake. Today, this area is a natural arboretum and the extensive tree cover is home to various bird types," the website reads.

More than 366,000 camping reservations across the province were made in 2023, which was a 15 per cent increase from 2022.

The park property is located just minutes from downtown Summerland and Peachland.

"The expansion of the campground is set to provide enhanced outdoor experiences for visitors, including increased camping sites, improved amenities, and greater access to the stunning lakefront. This strategic purchase underscores BC Parks' commitment to preserving British Columbia's natural landscapes while providing recreational spaces for public enjoyment," the brokerage said.

Chamberlain Property Group said they are proud to have facilitated the transaction, "contributing to the ongoing efforts to protect and expand public green spaces in the Okanagan region."