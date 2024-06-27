'There's demand for people wanting to laugh': Penticton comedy lounge launching next month in Sheraton Hotel

Photo: Comedy on the Verge

An Okanagan comedian with a big passion for growing Penticton's comedy scene has announced a new venue for locals and visitors to enjoy some laughs.

Opening on July 4, LOL at the Loft will be the newest addition of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel and Palmer Steakhouse Casual, tucked above the restaurant as a 50-seat venue that will offer weekly comedy showcases every Thursday night.

The new spot will be run by Comedy On The Verge Comedian and Producer Andrew Verge, who initially started trying to expand the stand-up scene in Penticton by launching a series of open mic nights at Slackwater Brewing.

After seeing success there, Verge said he had Palmer reach out to him since they had an extra spot above the restaurant.

"It's just a 50-feet little room with a bar in it and it's a sort of multi-purpose room they were using for playoffs," he said. "They reached to me with the thought, 'Would you like to do a weekly comedy show there?' And I thought, 'Yeah, why not?'"

Verge said the venture is a trial run and he hopes it becomes a popular permanent addition to the hotel.

"We're running a show as a showcase. So it's basically like three or four comedians from around anywhere all over Canada. And Thursday's a good day, because we can kind of pick them up as they're either coming into Kelowna or leaving Kelowna or going to Vancouver or Calgary. Thursday is usually an off night as far as comedy goes," he added.

"I have comedians picked for the next four weeks. So it'll be some amateurs, some professionals."

He's excited to have Penticton host a standalone room for comedy too.

"Penticton is great, because there's always people coming through town. It's a great tourist town. People that live here are always looking for something new to do," Verge said.

"I know there's a demand for people wanting to laugh, and comedy is really huge right now."

The hope is if the Thursday shows work well and the spot becomes popular, then they can add Friday and Saturday shows in the future.

"My idea is to obviously pay the comedians a fair rate, but also sort of build up a bank where we can build to bring in people that are well known on the internet or on TV, and possibly do a two-show night, something like that. That way we can do an early show and a late show, which is what a lot of comedy clubs do. But just as a pilot to see for the first probably eight to 10 weeks, we'll see how it goes."

Palmer will operate a full service bar and food service during the show as well.

The first show will feature Andrew Crone, Alison Lujan and Jordan Strauss.

The weekly showcase comedy show runs every Thursday starting at July 4 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be found online here.