Pop-up rotating urban wine tasting at Penticton’s new event and co-working venue

Just one block from the beach, a group of small local and family-run wine producers will be showing up every Friday through summer to offer tastings.

The Standard Sampled series is offering a regular rotating urban wine-tasting experience at 124 Estabrook Avenue, Penticton’s new event and co-working venue.

The event is open to those of age to come by on Friday afternoons from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for wine tastings and a unique pop-up bottle shop by Martin Street Liquor.

Spanish-style small snacks will be provided by Chulo and wine tastings from seven producers are set for this Friday.

"This week we are featuring the family-run wineries from Aikens Loop in Naramata in addition to Terravista Vineyards and Synchromesh Wines," organizer Dallas Thor shared.

The list of participating wineries will be updated weekly with the idea for people to return "time and time again to sample the ever-changing line up of wines."

The Standard Sampled series runs every Friday through July 26.

Keep an eye on The Standard Space's social media for announcements on upcoming tasting options each week.