SOS Medical Foundation receives two big cheques from local auxiliaries to help fight against cancer

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation recently received two impressive donations from the South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary and the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary.

Both organizations were hosting their annual general meetings and presented the donations.

The South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary donated $50,000 — a notable contribution towards its $200,000 pledge for a chemotherapy bay in the new oncology clinic.

The Summerland Health Care Auxiliary donated $100,000, which was a significant contribution towards its $1,000,000 pledge for the new oncology clinic.

The two are being recognized for their remarkable fundraising achievements and community impact.

Since its first donation of $2,000 to SOS Medical, the South Okanagan Auxiliary has contributed over $1 million.

"Their support has been instrumental in advancing healthcare services at the South Okanagan General Hospital and the David E. Kampe Tower," SOS Medical said in a news release.

Currently, 70 volunteers devote time and energy to fundraising efforts.

The main revenue source is the Oliver Hospital Thrift Shop. While it is undergoing construction to expand its inventory and sales capacity, it remains open from Tuesday to Saturday, accepting donations and welcoming new volunteers. The shop is located at 5928 Kootenay St. in Oliver.

"The importance of the new oncology clinic cannot be overstated. The new centre will increase the amount of nurses and treatment bays to better support the South Okanagan Similkameen region," the statement said. "The facility will offer comfort and increase mental health support by having space for social workers and caregivers to stay with their love ones."

Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation, said he was "profoundly thankful" for each auxiliary's steadfast support and commitment.

"Their volunteer efforts greatly enhance healthcare in the South Okanagan Similkameen ensuring our residents receive the highest quality care," Lindsay said.

The Summerland Health Care Auxiliary has contributed over $5 million since its first donation in 1993.

"Their support has been instrumental in advancing healthcare services at the Summerland Health Centre and the Penticton Regional Hospital."

This thrift shop, located at 13216 Victoria Rd. in Summerland, is run by volunteers who devote time and energy to the fundraising effort.