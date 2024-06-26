One person reported dead after car crashes into Similkameen River off Highway 3 east of Princeton

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

One person has died after their car went into the Similkameen River early on Wednesday afternoon.

Princeton RCMP and BC Highway Patrol are investigating a single-vehicle collision on Highway 3, which closed the roadway down to a single lane for several hours.

RCMP said officers received a report that one vehicle with a single occupant had gone into the Similkameen River at about 12:26 p.m.

BC Ambulance and Princeton Road Rescue personnel attended along with police, and the driver was extracted from the vehicle.

"Tragically, the driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of the collision remains under investigation," Media Relations Officer Const. Patti Evans said in a news release.

Anyone with information related to this collision who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 and quote File # 2024-950.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 3 has now reopened, but will be closed again for vehicle recovery.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 3 east of Princeton has reopened to traffic but will close again due to crash cleanup.

Travellers are reminded to watch for traffic control.

The highway will be closed again for vehicle recovery, with an estimated time of re-opening at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: 2:07 p.m.

DriveBC and AimRoads are reporting that Highway 3 is running single-lane alternating traffic on Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.

The vehicle incident is between Taylor Way and Gold Mountain Road, approximately four km east of Princeton.

Travellers are advised to watch for traffic control and expect delays.

An assessment is in progress and an update is expected by 2:30 p.m.