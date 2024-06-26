Highway 3 east of Princeton opens after crash, but will close again for vehicle recovery.

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 3 east of Princeton has reopened to traffic but will close again due to crash cleanup.

Travellers are reminded to watch for traffic control.

The highway will be closed again for vehicle recovery, with an estimated time of re-opening at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: 2:07 p.m.

DriveBC and AimRoads are reporting that Highway 3 is running single-lane alternating traffic on Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.

The vehicle incident is between Taylor Way and Gold Mountain Road, approximately four km east of Princeton.

Travellers are advised to watch for traffic control and expect delays.

An assessment is in progress and an update is expected by 2:30 p.m.