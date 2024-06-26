Crosswalk at Kinney Avenue and Skaha Lake Road temporarily closed as Penticton crews complete upgrades

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is alerting residents that the crosswalk at Skaha Lake Road and Kinney Avenue will be temporarily unavailable due to construction crews completing electrical upgrades in the area.

Crosswalks are available at McDougall Avenue and Galt Avenue.

Pedestrians are asked to watch for signage in the area and respect traffic control personnel.

The City said an update will be shared once the Kinney Avenue crosswalk is available again for use.

This leg of construction, which started on Monday, is focused on upgrading the intersection with a new traffic signal and other improvements designed to relieve congestion.

Construction will take place Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The $10.5 million project, which includes the final leg of the lake-to-lake bike lane and other nearby traffic-calming and infrastructure improvements, began in May 2023 and is anticipated to be entirely completed by fall 2024.

For more details on road detours and the project timeline, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection.