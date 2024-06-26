Summerland museum shares a look back at a traditional Syilx sweat lodge 130 years ago

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society black and white photograph shows a dome-shaped structure made out of wooden poles. There are rocks within the dome, which would create a Sylix sweat lodge

In honour of Indigenous Peoples Day last week and National Indigenous History Month, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society went back 130 years ago to share at look at Syilx cutlure.

According to the museum, the photo of the skeleton of a Syilx sweat lodge was taken near Canyon Ranch, which was located in Trout Creek, a little further up the creek from what is now known as Sun Oka Beach.

"Although this area was pre-empted by settlers, it was part of the traditional lands of the Okanagan People that covered an area of over 69,000 square kilometers, stretching north to present-day Revelstoke and south into Washington State," they said in their post.

"As is the case in much of British Columbia, the Summerland District remains the traditional unceded territory of the local First Nation; in this case, the Syilx speaking people of the Okanagan First Nation."

The photo was taken in 1893 and shows the skeleton of the lodge, made from willow poles lashed together with rawhide.

To create and trap in the heat, poles would be covered with animal fur, and in the centre of the lodge, a small pit would hold heated rocks.

"For many Indigenous communities, the sweat lodge was a place for reflection and prayer for family, community, Nation, and each other. It was a place of healing and refuge," the museum added.

"For 67 years, from 1884 to 1951, the Indian Act banned Indigenous traditions including sweat lodge ceremonies. People were arrested, and the government took their ceremonial materials away. Residential schools, such as the Kamloops Indian Residential School, attempted to destroy Indigenous culture by teaching the children that their ceremonies were evil, creating generations of people who did not trust their own cultural heritage."

Ongoing work continues through the Okanagan Nation to reclaim and restore the traditional Syilx ways of being and knowing.

"Lim’ limpt to those that held onto and carried the Sweat Lodges and Winter Dance Ceremonies. We have a way back to ourselves," the Okanagan Nation Alliance said.

"We are strong. We are warriors. We are resilient because we are here despite everything that we went through. We have rallied. We have persevered. We are coming back to the strength of being Syilx—for all time."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.