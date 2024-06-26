Penticton minor football team in desperate need of coaches to get their squad running

Photo: Dale Cory Coach Cord Crowthers (right) and coach Glen Burlingame (left) are ready for the 2024 season

In just over a month, the Penticton Minor Football Association is hoping to be up and running with a strong crew of kids and a full slate of coaches.

The association announced their aim to have revival of youth football in Penticton and the South Okanagan in March, with a goal of a U-12 program in the fall of 2024, then U-10 and U-14 age divisions by 2025.

The Penticton Minor Football team will be affiliated with the British Columbia Provincial Football Association (BCPFA) and the Penticton Mavericks will compete in the Southern Interior Football Conference (SIFC) along with Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Salmon Arm associations.

PMFA said they strive to be a South Okanagan team, wanting to see players from Oliver, Osoyoos, Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Keremeos and Peachland to sign up.

Heading up the team will be Cord Crowthers along with Coach Glen Burlingame, and a third joining their roster, but the team needs at least six coaches to be a a solid unit.

"We're all dads, we're all volunteers, we all have jobs," Crowthers said. "We're really struggling right now to pick up a couple of dads or a couple of coaches with or without experience that want to volunteer their time to help get this football program off the ground."

The hope is to fill the open slots by July 15, in case those interested in coaching don't have their courses and certificates done, to get that ready by the end of the month before practice begins.

"Well, we'd love to have some of those guys who've coached maybe high school or kids football in the past, or maybe that's just played football themselves in the past, either high school, college, CFL," Crowthers added.

"Any experience at all, or just the drive to coach. We can get them to the courses, we can teach them and use them as volunteers and we can build it."

Starting off in July until the end of August, the team will have three practices a week. Then when the games start at the end of August, the team will only practice twice a week, with games on Sunday. Practices are two hours long from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A number of kids have already jumped on board to play for the team, but spaces are still available. July 10 is the deadline for kids to sign up.

Crowthers said he also wanted to assure parents who were worried about tackles and injuries from the game, that kids will get proper training.

"All our coaches are signed up and registered with Play Safe BC Football. We all have our play safe courses, Concussion Head Start courses. It's as safe as hockey," he added.

"We just want to put their minds to use that the kids will be going through a safety course, they'll be going through a concussion course, they'll be going through a how to tackle course, all before we start playing."

The Penticton Mavericks will be sponsored by Bannister Ford Penticton, and are actively fundraising additional money – as $30,000 is required to purchase equipment for all players.

"We still need to come up with another $12,000 in the next 15 days. And local businesses have been fantastic so far, so we're just looking for all that and a little bit more."

The Penticton Minor Football Association will utilize McNicoll Park as its home field.

The PMFA isaid the goal is getting a maximum of 27 players signed up for the fall season. Parents can email [email protected] for more information.

The Peewee U-12 Age Division is for 10-11-year olds; players born in 2013 and 2014.

Age Divisions are based on birth year, with the child’s age as of December 31, 2024 of the year the program runs will determine their age division.

As such, in addition to registration fees the following membership fees are required for insurances: BCPFA $13, Football Canada $15, Coaches training $5, and $10 for Insurance.