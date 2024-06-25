Penticton's Poplar Grove Winery hosting Rosé Garden Party

Photo: Contributed

Time to grab a glass and get ready to paint the town pink.

Penticton's Poplar Grove Winery is hosting a signature event, the Rosé Garden Party.

The rosé celebration will be set out on the winery lawn and patio, featuring specialty food stations paired with three distinct rosé wines and rosé cocktails.



The evening will host musical performances by Opera Kelowna, featuring Stephanie Tritchew and Siobhan Raupach, accompanied by Opera Kelowna's Artistic Director, Rosemary Thomson.

"Enjoy a mix of well-known favourites and hidden gems from musical theatre and opera that won’t be able to stop singing along with," the winery shared in their event announcement.



"As you sip your Rosé, soak in the breathtaking views of Lake Okanagan, play a variety of fun lawn games, and strike a pose at our Rosé Garden-themed photo booth to capture those unforgettable moments."

The event takes place on Saturday, July 6, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., with tickets at $120. For more information or to book at ticket, head to the event page here.