Outside water test reports clean water for Princeton, but town waiting for system completion

Photo: Town of Princeton

The Town of Princeton shared that an independent, private company has conducted a water quality survey testing for the area, finding clean results.

Since the floods of 2021, the town has been working on rescinding a long-standing boil water notice. The damage racked up a need for project funding, which came into place in June 2022, at a price tag of $4.5 million.

In the last update in April, the Memorial Park Wells 1 and 2 replacement were reported as well underway. Bree Construction was awarded the project back in May 2023, and since then all of the underground infrastructure has been installed.

The town said at the time they were "very close" to having the Boil Water Notice rescinded. The estimated timeline for commissioning is August – September 2024.

In a post on Tuesday afternoon, the town provided the results from the company, stating that while the water is reporting clean, their precautions are put in place until the new system is up and running.

"While this company is properly licensed to do the work they are doing, including going door to door, the Town of Princeton did not request this," they said in their post.

"The Town of Princeton does their own water quality tests on the water before it goes into your pipes at home. These weekly tests and reports are monitored by Interior Health as well."

They added that the area is still under a boil water notice until the new water system is completed at the end of summer or beginning of fall.