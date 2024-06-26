Okanagan wineries mull over whether manufacturing and licensing requirement changes are enough for hurting industry

Casey Richardson

While changes to regulations and licenses have given allowances to Okanagan Valley wineries facing extreme grape loss, producers still want to see further red tape pulled back.

For 2024, the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch is exempting wineries from producing at least 4,500 litres of their own wine on-site each year, for those that experienced crop failure.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said in a statement to Castanet that in February 2024, winery licensees were sent notices to remind them of the requirement to produce 4500 L of wine and guidance on how to apply for an exemption if they were unable to meet the minimum amount.

Exemptions on a case-by-case basis

“Exemption requests are accepted in cases of crop failure (such as this year's grape shortage), standard agricultural practices that result in the temporary loss of sufficient products, or events that were beyond a licensee’s control,” the ministry said.

This means that the wineries that have been granted an exemption that if they're unable to produce any wine this year, won't lose their manufacturing licenses and can continue to operate.

The ministry said they continue to engage with Wine Growers BC on amending the production requirement in the future.

Michael Magnusson, Executive Director for the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, received a letter from the Ministry of Safety and the Ministry of Tourism, walking through the supports being worked out for BC wineries.

“Whether you talk to the winery owners, the grape farmers, all the winery associations throughout the province, and other Chambers as well, we've all been saying we need to suspend the minimum production requirements. Because, again, this license is everything,” he said.

“This is some much-needed peace of mind for our land-based wineries here in Penticton and throughout the entire Okanagan.”

Damaged vines on the mind

Following mid-January’s cold snap, a report conducted by the wine industry projected wine grapes and production to be 97-99 per cent lower than usual in 2024.

Since then, some wineries have seen grape bud breaks and signs of life in some of their vines.

The B.C. provincial government announced in March that they would put $70 million toward replanting orchards and vineyards.

In March 2024, the Government of Canada announced a 3-year extension to the Wine Sector Support Program (2024-25 to 2026-27), with an additional investment of up to $177 million.

Then in April 2024, the Province announced policy changes to “enhance visitor experiences at wineries and other liquor-manufacturing sites,” essentially allowing people to consume liquor, beer and wine samples while on a guided tour, and buy packed liquored sales in more places. They also allowed manufacturers to provide more customized sampling, while selling and promoting products in picnic areas.

In the past, wineries would have to apply for multiple licenses for different tasting areas and were limited in the areas they could allow for a glass of vino.

Still, even with the changes, wineries worried about what they could do with their vineyards that were going to need to be replanted, as the cold snap caused severe damage to 32 grape varietals in nine Interior regions, and if their lack of production would impact their licenses.

Easing of licenses

“Anybody that's in business, anybody that applies for a license, knows how many hoops you have to jump through. So to be at risk of losing that license, not only is exhausting, because you have to start from scratch, but again, to not be able to sell your inventory, that's the only revenue stream that a lot of these wineries are going to have for the next while, until their crops recover, or their replanted crops begin to produce grapes,” Magnusson added.

Another area that garnered attention was the options given to a Land-Based Winery (LBW), wherein they can contact the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) to request conversion to a commercial winery classification which would allow them to use out-of-province inputs and grape juice or wine from other commercial wineries.

“That means that wineries that want to continue to produce wine will be able to purchase out-of-province and even out-of-country grapes for at least one year, which is fantastic news, because we have so many wineries with the production facilities, but without the grapes, and particularly without BC grapes, which throughout the entire province, suffered from this most recent winter cold snap,” Magnusson said.

“Now they get to keep their vats filled and their production crews employed while they make a new vintage and while it won't be BC grapes that we've all, of course, come to love drinking and purchasing and gifting, it will keep our workers employed, and it will keep these wineries solvent so that when grapes return, they'll be right back in business.”

The LBW would be subject to the commercial winery sales agreement for the duration of the conversion. To convert back to the LBW classification, the winery must meet all the LBW criteria, including depleting all wine made with non-B.C. grapes.

Costs too great to change?

Alison Moyes, winemaker and general manager of Solvero Wines, said the classification limitation causes issues heading forward.

“I had hoped for an exemption on having to switch to commercial licenses and going through that process altogether,” she said.

“First of all, afterwards, it's a lot of red tape. There's much more reporting involved in commercial licenses, and we also aren't subject to markup exemptions through the LDB based on bringing in imported fruit.”

Jim D’Andrea, Owner and Chairman of Noble Ridge Vineyard & Winery, said at this point it still feels as if there are more questions than answers.

“The obstacles and extra obligations and costs may outweigh the benefits, so everyone's going to have to make their own decision on that, but it'd be nice just to get a little bit of clarity,” he said.

“We're in a bit of limbo. I understand things are being worked on, but, each day that passes, it just gets a little closer to a deadline. Because at some point, if you're going to import grapes, you're going to need to get in touch with buyers or with grape growers and sign contracts and do all those sorts of things and the sooner that happens, the better."

Additionally, the LDB has informed LBWs of the option to apply for a one-year exemption to the LBW criteria that 25 percent of their manufactured input must come from owned or leased land in B.C. if they anticipate difficulty meeting this requirement.

If granted, the LBW would retain its LBW classification and associated benefits.

“I think there's a little ways to go yet ,it is a step in the right direction, but I had been hoping for a few more concessions to be announced at this stage,” Moyes said.

Moyes also hopes to see, the wineries choosing to make wine with out-of-province grapes, to have source-of-origin planning put in place.

“So that if wineries do bring in fruit from other places, that it can be certified origin so that customers have verification of the authenticity of what the labelling is presenting,” she added.

Provincial wine-war continues

D’Andrea said he continues to have concerns with inter-provincial trade.

In January, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission started cracking down on B.C. wineries that ship wines to individuals in Alberta.

The AGLC sent a letter to wineries advising them to cease shipping directly to consumers in that province.

“I mentioned the Alberta situation. I understand that they're working on that, would love to get that issue resolved so that we do have a market again,” he said.

In answer to the chamber, the ministries said they share the concerns about the recent notice that B.C. wineries must cease shipping to consumers in Alberta or have their products pulled from retail shelves.

“This change has the potential to negatively impact B.C. wineries and their consumers in the Alberta market during an especially challenging time,” they stated.

“The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General recently met with the Honourable Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, in hopes of finding a timely resolution to this matter. Ministry staff will continue to try to find a mutually beneficial solution.”

Alberta legislation currently only allows the interprovincial transport of alcohol for personal consumption to be personally transported, eliminating shipping as an option.

Even though a 2018 Supreme Court decision found provinces had the right to restrict purchases that didn't go through provincial licensing agencies, the Wine Growers of BC contend that Alberta's legislation only governs those in Alberta.

The chamber said they hope to see other restrictions lifted that make it easier for wineries to be successful in business.

“The last thing any business person wants is to have their hands taped or their hands cuffed from being entrepreneurial and being able to pivot is so important in business, especially in today's climate,” Magnusson added.