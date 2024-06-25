Penticton to become part of Cluesolvers, an app-guided walking treasure hunt through the city

Photo: Cluesolvers

Grab your smartphone and a group of friends or family for the newest adventure launch in Penticton.

Cluesolvers, a company that creates app-guided walking adventures in 25 cities and towns across Canada is now ready for the peach city.

Described as a "giant Outside Escape Room," Cluesolvers takes you through a "real-life puzzle board, where you and your friends become the game pieces."

Founder Andrew Nickerson said that he has often explored the city when he vacationed in Penticton with his family and knew it would be an ideal location to expand.

"Part Scavenger Hunt, part Escape Room, part Amazing Race -this game is a really fun way to explore the city, shops and eateries," he said in a press release.

"We have created an escape-room-style storyline, and instead of giving you 20 clues in a locked room, We have pre-hidden the clues on a three kilometre walk around the city, which means you can play whenever you want, take as long as you want, and stop for as much food, drink and shopping as you want along the way—there is no time limit."

Cluesolvers said that Penticton puzzle—"Something's Brewing in Wine Country"—will guide players to specific locations to find a clue to the puzzle that generally takes 1.5-2 hrs to solve.



"Grab your team, follow the fun clues in the Cluesolvers App, and discover (or rediscover) Penticton’s must-see icons, local favourites and hidden gems."

The game costs $79/team, which is recommended for two to five players, and larger groups can be accommodated on request.

"Penticton has a lot of undiscovered sites and interesting history and Cluesolvers will take you there. It is year-round fun for the whole family," Nickerson added.

To book a team, download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

For more information, head online here.