RCMP looking for witnesses after two-vehicle collision on Princeton Summerland Road and Highway 5A

The Princeton RCMP is looking for witnesses to a major crash that occurred on Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called, along with BC Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:22 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a commercial vehicle at the intersection of Princeton Summerland Road and Highway 5A in Princeton.

"The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured in the collision and is cooperating with the investigation," Cst. Patti Evans said in the press release.

"The cause of the collision remains under investigation and no charges have been laid."

Anyone who was travelling in the area or witnessed the collision who has not already spoken with police is asked to contact Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.