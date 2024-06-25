City of Penticton offering free bus services, bike valet and events for Canada Day celebrations

Photo: City of Penticton

With Canada Day celebrations anticipated to draw large crowds to downtown Penticton and the Okanagan Lake waterfront on Monday, the City of Penticton is gearing up for the big day.

To start off, there will be free bus services through BC Transit on all Penticton routes, which will be operating on a weekday-level basis, providing more frequent connections. Visit bctransit.com for schedules and maps.

Or, if you decided on a more active mode of transportation, the city said their sustainability team is providing a free bike valet service at Gyro Park for the outdoor event for the day.

The annual free outdoor event will once again take place at Gyro Park, with a family-friendly outdoor party from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This event, organized by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, will include live music and entertainment, face painting, inflatable activities, arts and crafts, yoga in the park, vendors, a beverage garden and more.

The evening entertainment will include the fireworks show above Okanagan Lake, starting at 10 p.m.

Penticton Lakeside Resort is hosting the spectacular show, igniting from a barge on the water in front of Okanagan Lake Park.

The city said the ideal locations to view the show include anywhere along Okanagan Beach and the lakeshore, Marina Way Park, Rotary Park, Lakawanna Park, Munson Mountain or higher elevations.

All outdoor washroom facilities will be open and serviced until midnight.

Boaters on Okanagan Lake are reminded that they will not be allowed to enter the designated safety zone marked around the barge on the water, as shown in the map below.

Locals and visitors are reminded that city facilities will be closed for the holiday Monday, which includes City Hall, City Yards, the Penticton Public Library and the Community Centre and Museum.

City Hall, City Yards and the Community Centre will re-open on Tuesday, July 2.

The Library and Museum will re-open with regular hours on Wednesday, July 3, ready to welcome back patrons after a month-long closure for electrical upgrades.

A map of no-boat zone is available below, where the blue line in the map indicates the audience safety zone. No people or boats will be allowed in this area.

Plenty of activities and events are taking place throughout the long weekend. For more information, head to penticton.ca