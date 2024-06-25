'Devilish good time': Full house at 7 Deadly Sins party at Blasted Church Winery

From greed and lust to gluttony and sloth, the 7 Deadly Sins party at Blasted Church Winery in Okanagan Falls was a devilish good time on Saturday night.

It was the perfect summer evening on June 22, where dozens of guests gathered around the winery’s pool deck in a celebration of the sins brought to life through an array of experiences, food, games and performances.

“The party is a great chance to bring everyone together for some fun, celebrate our cheeky brand, and taste some amazing wine,” said Blasted Church’s experience manager Lisa Baxter-Burke.

At the gluttony station, there was a pie-(cherry tart) eating contest where the winners received a bottle of wine. At the vanity station, where Blasted Church’s viognier was being poured, there was a putting contest with the winners getting a medal.

The talents of DJ Lady of the Mist and her flute was the soundtrack to the celebration. There was also roving entertainment by Kinshira Entertainment Group including a visit with a boa constrictor. The pair also wowed the crowd with their aerial performances on the winery’s patio.

“Watching everyone have a great time, celebrating the sins and Blasted Church in this carnival atmosphere, it lights my heart,” said Baxter-Burke.

Over 100 people took in the party, many dressed in their favourite sin. Wine club members made the trip from Vancouver to take in the sinful soiree.

“It’s my first time to this and it’s been really fun especially with this scenery,” said Andrew who came from Vancouver with friends and won one of the tart-eating contests.

This is the third year Blasted Church has held the 7 Deadly Sins soiree, with the inaugural event started on their 20th anniversary. Last year they had to cancel because of the road closures due to wildfires.

For Blasted Church general manager Tanya Martin, the evening was a great way to showcase their wines in a really playful way. The winery’s OMG sparking was being offered in flutes hanging on an entertainer’s sparkling wine tower dress.

“My favourite of the night is the sparkling wine tower dress,” said Martin. “We also have such an excellent DJ who plays the flute,” said Martin. “The slow roasted striploin sandwich our chef prepared is delicious.”

The evening ended with a costume contest and dancing until the sun went down.