Discover some of the South Okanagan’s best picnic locations and soak up some summer sun.

On the Blue Bee Orchard in Naramata Bench you’ll find La Petite Abeille, a locally owned and operated cidery run by siblings Derek Brown and Kimberly Wish.

“The Blue Bee Orchard has been a working orchard for many decades, with fruit trees dating back to 60 or 70 years old,” explained Wish. “The tasting room and adjoining picnic-area are set on a hillside overlooking Okanagan Lake as well as the other vineyards and orchards that surround the property.”

The cidery offers 12 ciders, originally having started at four after opening its doors in July 2020, and you can purchase a refreshing, cold cider to enjoy on the licensed patio space.

Be sure to bring some nibbles to pair with your La Petite Abeille cider, as food isn’t offered on site.

“We recommend making a reservation for a table, but do accept walk-in traffic as time and space allow,” said Wish.

“Many of our guests like to begin their visit to the cidery by touring our gardens, followed by an indoor tasting, and then moving outside to the semi-shaded patio where you can enjoy cider by the bottle while taking in the views.”

And don’t miss the full, self-serve farmgate at the bottom of the property, offering fresh fruit and vegetables from Plot Twist Farms.

La Petite Abeille is located at 1085 Fleet Rd in Penticton.

For more information, visit lpacider.com

At 250 Upper Bench Rd S you’ll find Four Shadows Winery, another fantastic local winery offering a range of wines with character and personality.

With a beautiful patio space to enjoy a glass of wine, Four Shadows Winery is another great choice for a relaxing, picnic-style afternoon.

For more information, visit fourshadowsvineyard.com

Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery offers incredible views of the lake, mountain, and vineyard. With a picnic area, be sure to grab a bottle of Noble Ridge wine, and pair it with local cheese and charcuterie on site.

Noble Ridge can be found at 2320 Oliver Ranch Rd in Okanagan Falls.

For more information, visit nobleridge.com.

Also in Oliver at 877 Rd 8, you’ll find Hester Creek Estate Winery, which offers a patio and picnic space, and oftentimes, live music (at a cost). For the upcoming schedule for live music and prices, visit hestercreek.com

A little further south at 5221 Lakeshore Dr in Osoyoos is Lakeside Cellars, open from 11 am to 6 pm, with the last pour of the day at 5:30 pm. Check out lakesidecellars.com for more information.

