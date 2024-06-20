First Community Pop-up Project party taking place in Penticton

Get ready to party in a new outdoor space in downtown Penticton Thursday night, with the first of four summer events kicking off.
The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association announced a series of pop-up community events happening this summer, after transforming an empty lot into the place to be.
Located at 596 Main Street, "Street Beats & Eats," is free to attend and family-friendly.
This events theme is mini car show.
"In partnership with the Peach City Beach Cruise, this event will feature a mini car show on White Avenue adjacent to the lot, live rock and country music by Room to Dance, a beverage garden featuring local selections, along with culinary delights by Kin & Folk Restaurant," the DPBIA shared.
All the pop-ups will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Check out more details on each event at the DPBIA events website here.