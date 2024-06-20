Penticton Blenz Coffee owner selling business to another Okanagan family

Photo: Casey Richardson Ashlyn Olafson, the franchise owner of Blenz, has sold the shop to another family after seven years of running it and a total of 15 years working it.

After seven years behind the barista counter, the franchise owner of Blenz on Penticton's Main Street is handing off her business to someone new.

Ashlyn Olafson's first job was at Blenz back when she was just 15 years old. She continued working throughout the summers and Christmas breaks, even while completing post-secondary education, until one day she got an offer to take over.

"It never felt like work. So when the opportunity to buy came in, I was like, 'Oh my God, this would be so cool to just have this as a career,'" she said.

Olafson sat down with Castanet to talk about what she's learned and the many challenges she's faced and grown from along the way, seated at a table in the shop during a rare moment when it isn't bustling with regulars.

She said overall, running the place has been a dream.

"You get to walk into smiling faces and people that appreciate you being open as one of the only coffee shops open at 6:30 in the morning, where they can sit down, and I get to come in, pour coffee for myself and just relax," she said.

"It's just a family because it's never felt like a job. Obviously, you have challenging moments that you learn to overcome. But yeah, it's just a completely second home. So I love that."

The pandemic was one of the biggest challenges due to the need to adapt to restrictions and a slower stream of customers.

"There's going to be challenges in anything that you go into, and it's just a matter of not letting it ruin your whole day. You just figure out how to overcome that challenge so you know for next time what to do."

Finding enough staff also caused its hiccups, especially during the summer when the tourism season is in full swing, with Olafson pulling long shifts six days a week.

She also learned that customers are everything.

"Local support is everything. Say yes to showing up to events, dinners, even by yourself, because the people that you sit at the table with that you didn't know might be your regular customers for years down the road, that keep you going and support you and your family," Olafson said.

The young owner said she felt it was important for anyone who came through her door to be treated the same.

"Everyone's someone's something in life," she said. "We give them the same respect as we expect back. And just we're all here for the same experience, to just enjoy each other's company.

"I like to treat this place like a living room. I tell all my staff that when I hire them, as soon as someone comes in, welcome them the moment they walk through that door."

Even with a big love for her business, Olafson said she realized it was time to move on when she found herself searching for more.

"I feel like I've done all I can do here. I thought about it a couple of years ago and I wasn't ready," she said.

"We still love it every day. We love the people. We love the staff. The aspect of the job is fun. Every day is a good day for the most part. ...I think I'm just ready to explore something new. It's all I've ever known."

She added she went to school for health and fitness, and was ready to see where that could take her.

"I think a part of me just kind of realized, you know what, if you're going to be owning a business, you're working in your business 24/7. If you want to go do something, see the world, then be prepared to pay someone else to kind of do what you do. And I think that's where I'm at, is wanting to just go see what's out there."

Her next venture will involve travelling and visiting the family she has across the world.

"What comes along with the business is missing out on some really important quality time with people. And I lost my dad a couple of months ago, and that was a huge moment of realizing how short life is."

As the reigns of the business get handed off, Olafson said most of the staff will be sticking around, even some that used to work at the shop are coming back.

"A great family is taking over, and they own another location in the Okanagan, which is fantastic," she added.

"There may be a bit of a change over sometime in July, but I'm definitely going to be here till the beginning of August, just helping introduce the locals to the new owners."

Olafson said she wanted to pass on a huge thank you to all of her locals, businesses and tourists who come by every summer to the coffee shop and support her. She said she's looking forward to getting to be more out and about in the community again.

"The fact that people still want to come in and see us, have a smile, have a coffee, it means the world. I wouldn't be where I am today without them."