City of Penticton assures Spiller Road changes 'reduce the density' while citizens express concern

Casey Richardson

A long-contentious development area along the Naramata Bench has once again been called into the spotlight, as residents worry about the area's future.

City council approved removing Spiller Road from a high-density growth area in the OCP at the start of June, and locals started to express concern that changes meant the area would see higher density — which the city said isn’t true.

At Tuesday's meeting, the mayor addressed “misinformation” spreading in the community, wanting to assure residents that any developments considered would still need council approval.

“The confusion is completely understood, because when we're talking about OCP, the Official Community Plan, and then we're talking about zoning, quite often the terminology between the two gets very confusing, but there are just some statements that I want to make about the decisions made at the last meeting,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

"We're not rezoning any agricultural or forestry grazing areas, not rezoning any. That was not done at the last meeting.”

Council voted to amend the Official Community Plan to designate the parcel of land in the northeast corner of town on the Naramata Bench as rural residential, rather than its previous designation as a "growth area" with a land-use designation for urban density.

“As a growth area, it was always designated, and it was always anticipated that there would be major construction and major development in that area. So we have reversed that. We've taken it out of the growth area. We are actually downgrading the properties in that area within the Official Community Plan,” Bloomfield said.

“There were no OCP designations changed, except for the removal of urban residential from certain properties on the Spiller Road area, which totalled approximately 125 acres. So 125 acres taken out of urban residential within the OCP and put into rural residential.”

Urban Residential Land Use designations allow for “higher-density three [to] six storey apartment neighbourhoods in higher amenity areas,” whereas Rural Residential Land Use allows for “rural areas with single-detached houses on large lots,” with one or two units per single one-hectare minimum lot size, according to the city’s OCP.

Steven Collyer, the city's housing and policy initiatives manager, said the changes better matched an urban level of density in that area.

“So looking at a neighbourhood sort of like Sendero Canyon on this Spiller Road area, these changes reduce the density down to a rural density, which is more familiar with the area in that part of the city,” he said.

“The baseline identified in the Official Community Plan is for one-hectare lots. If there is an opportunity to connect to city water, that lot size may go down to one acre. But in a lot of the eastern hillsides, there's no municipal water service today, so it would be quite a major infrastructure project to bring city water and city water reservoirs up into that area, and there would be future council decisions and community decisions if those infrastructure projects were to go ahead.”

Collyer said the zoning for Spiller Road had been in place since 1979.

“The zoning on that block of land called for a mobile home park, which was the development trend back in the 70s, but doesn't reflect what we're hearing from the community about the desired type of development in that area. So that mobile home park zoning has been removed, leaving the rest of the properties zoned country residential.”

Country residential allocates a minimum-sized one-acre lot, which allows for up to two homes, which could be a main house and a carriage house, or a main house and a secondary suite. It is defined in the city’s zoning bylaws “to provide a zone for low-density single detached housing on large rural lots.”

Collyer added no rezoning occurred as part of the changes that council considered.

“The zoning on all the properties on the eastern hillside remained, as is, aside from the mobile home park zoning coming off the Spiller Road property itself, but all the properties that were currently zoned kept their existing zoning in that area of the city through these changes.”

The contention over Spiller Road started in 2020 when an ambitious development for hundreds of homes was first proposed. What followed was years of debate, public hearings, revised plans, and even protests. As a result, city staff chose to recommend that council make some changes to the OCP for the area.

The main thing locals wanted to get across was that they are looking to see homes that fit the character of the area and were supportive of the natural environment. Debra Selwood started a petition against the zoning on Sunday, concerned the area was headed in the wrong direction.

“People privately own that land, and they have every right to build on it, but I don't believe that it should be divided into small parcels, and as small as one acre,” Selwood said.

“I grew up here, and that hillside looks just like it looked when I was a kid, and I would like it to remain that way for my grandkids and for all the people who come to the Okanagan for what we have to offer, pristine environment and landscape, the lakes, all of it.”

A local supporter of the petition echoed Selwood’s sentiment.

“We're not going to buy those properties for under a million [dollars] and secondly, maybe even more important, if you look at the ecosystem around here, you're not preserving that either. You're taking that all away,” Will van Middendorp said.

“And as you might know, I was part of the Naramata Attainable Living Society last year. We focused on how can we make this a flourishing little community where more families can live? Where people can find affordable homes — because it is an expensive place to live.”

Collyer said the city has heard and continues to listen to residents' voices.

“We know that housing affordability issues have been on the rise lately. We've seen housing costs increase almost exponentially over the last number of years. So we want to address that by unlocking opportunity for more housing supply to be built in the core of the city and places that are close to the things that people access day in, day out,” he said.

The city is creating a social housing plan, and council endorsed three city-owned sites to be designated for social housing on Tuesday.

“We'll see new development happen on lots that I think people have wanted to see developed for a long time, especially those in the downtown, and really boosting some more housing supply close to shopping, services, malls and transit,” Collyer said.

But Slewood said she feels like many local voices aren’t being heard, and the future of the bench is still on many local minds as they hope to see as much land preserved as possible.

“City council could have saved that land for all of us to enjoy as we drive by. It's private land, but it is land that is beautiful. It is the home of animals and wildlife, and I think that's the way it should remain,” she said.

"It feels like it is the more you get expensive houses, it doesn't contribute to our community from a financial perspective. So will those houses on the bench really bring something to Naramata?” van Middendorp asked.

Collyer said a guideline included for the area is that 30 per cent of the land should be retained in its natural state.

“That actually provides the city further ability than it being private land to ensure that those natural spaces, the most environmentally sensitive areas, are retained through any new development,” he said.

“We don't see a lot of new development up in that area of the city. We've seen much more development happening in the core, in the built-up area, and we expect that to continue. The council updates with policy changes have reinforced that.”