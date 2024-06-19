Reel Peach Fest Film Festival open for submissions to showcase at annual Penticton event

Photo: Contributed

The annual Reel Peach Festival is back again, with a goal to provide a stage for new and aspiring filmmakers to showcase their passion projects.

The eighth annual event takes place during the Penticton Peach Festival, which runs from Aug. 7 to 11.

The Peter's Brothers main stage in Okanagan Lake Park will be host to the event and the short film showing.

"Every year we're amazed by the talented filmmakers showcasing local stories, people and adventures," Alysha Forrest, Peach Festival entertainment director, said in the news release.

"Plus the films often centre around a ‘Peach’ so it is very fitting for PeachFest."

This year, the category and genres are wide open. Filmmakers can submit one to three minute short films on any subject in any genre, as long as the film content is family friendly.

Bonus points will be given to films featuring stories and adventures from the Okanagan, or a concept deriving or containing a peach.

The top three films will also be awarded prize money:

1st place - $1,000.00

2nd place - $500.00

3rd place - $250.00



The film festival started as a way to provide entertainment just before the main musical act took the stage at Penticton Peach Festival, given the stage has a big screen available onsite.

"For a filmmaker to showcase their work in front of more than 5,000 people is an exciting prospect," Andrew Jakubeit, Reel Peach Festival organizer, said in a press release.

"Seeing a large audience reacting to your creation is an awesome and inspiring feeling. It is a chance to celebrate our region and see people, places and things that make us smile, laugh or instil a sense of pride."

The Reel Peach Festival is open to professionals and aspiring filmmakers.

"There is a very vibrant and active arts community in our region. We encourage everyone to share their ideas, join their friends and create a film together," Jakubeit added.

Entry deadline is Sunday, Aug. 4, at midnight. For more information, rules, and the application, head to www.reelpeachfest.com

Contributed ReelPeachFestival