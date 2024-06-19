Penticton council approves 3 city-owned sites to become part of upcoming social housing plan

Photo: File photo

The City of Penticton continues to look at potential development with affordable housing solutions, unanimously voting to pursue future social housing development opportunities on three city-owned sites on Tuesday.

The work emerged from the previous council's direction to look at affordable housing opportunities in December 2022, when they directed staff to review city land assets for housing opportunities.

Then in May of 2024, council directed staff to report back on youth and senior housing options.

Staff said site selection was focused on near-term development opportunities with vacant sites, meaning no demolition is required, and the sites are zoned for and support residential use. These sites are:

Ellis Street Block: 225, 231, 235, 241, 247, 251, 253, 271, 283 Ellis Street and 99 Nanaimo Avenue East

Eckhardt Ave Block: 971, 977, 985, 999 Eckhardt Avenue West

2509 South Main Street

Steven Collyer, Housing and Policy Initiatives Manager with the city, said in his presentation on Tuesday the housing needs assessment found that more Penticton households are spending over 30 per cent of their income on rent compared to Vancouver and Victoria households.

He added that more family-oriented housing options are needed to support growth for the city.

"The need for workforce housing is specifically highlighted and limited. Affordable rental housing is noted as a barrier to student enrollment at the local Okanagan College. The growing seniors population is noted within the housing needs assessment with a specific focus on providing housing for the working-age people and families to support the seniors population and overall economic well-being," he said.

Jamie Lloyd-Smith, the city's Social Development Specialist, added that it's crucial that collaboration in the housing project moves forward with nonprofits delivering the service, such as 100 More Homes.

"Because certainly you can have land and funding available, but if you don't have people to deliver certain types of service, it can be really challenging to move forward," she said.

The hope is to get all the city's ducks in a row so that they're ready to apply right off the bat to any provincial or federal grant applications.

"I think this process of bringing together partners, using the trust and relationships that we've built at a staff level to have those conversations and align things very early on, will really mean that as soon as those funding opportunities come up, or there's that chance to discuss with the province what our local needs are, there's alignment and good backing from all the partners involved," Lloyd-Smith added.

In the future, Collyer said public engagement will occur on the draft social housing plan before being finalized, outlining the suitability of each site for various potential housing types.

Coun. Isaac Gilbert suggested including the Co-operative Housing Federation of BC in any roundtable discussions with nonprofits.

"The struggle with cooperative housing is getting it established and going through the whole legal procedures of it. They do now have developers within the organization that look to open the cooperative housing—where they are the board—to get all the people who live there on board, on the governance, to be able to run cooperative housing efficiently," he said.

Coun. Amelia Boultbee asked whether these sites picked by staff for social housing could otherwise be sold by the city for profit to a developer.

Collyer said while there are certainly different options with these sites, there are benefits to the city retaining land or making it available at a low cost.

"The land cost is such a big portion of any development project that essentially reducing that or taking that out of the equation supports the provision of below market housing in the community," he explained.

"So it may be an opportunity that council would want to consider, but this is the motion going forward to tackle the affordability concerns that we heard through public engagement and through previous council motions."

Boultbee followed by stating that as much as she supports this initiative, and would likely support the motion, she still thinks "it is important to note that that land could have otherwise been sold for profits, and I'm assuming millions of dollars that otherwise would have gone towards the city budget."

The estimate of what the value of the land is in comparison to the project would be provided by staff for the details of the future projects.

Coun. Ryan Graham replied to Boultbee with an example that Ellis Street has been an undeveloped area for the past 10 years.

"I brought the motion forward to get bold with respect to housing, with youth and seniors," he added.

Council unanimously gave the final approval to three parcels of city-owned land being part of the upcoming Social Housing Plan, with a focus on workforce, seniors, and youth housing.

Staff's next steps will be to investigate capital funding opportunities on these three city-owned sites, while continuing to work with partners on the broader social housing plan.

This includes meeting with the housing action table, a new subcommittee of 100 More Homes Penticton, which brings together nonprofit and development partners to work on getting the projects off the ground.

There will also be a broader public engagement session as part of the upcoming social housing plan, which will include the city-owned sites, as well as any other sites identified with our community partners for different housing projects.

Staff will be back before council once more information comes out on necessary future decisions around submissions for funding, executing agreements, and development permit approval.