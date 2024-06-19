RCMP, Penticton Fire Department issue warning against participating in the annual Sunset Party

Photo: Contributed

As the end of the academic year signals the time for an annual event well known in Penticton as the "Sunset Party," many municipal organizations are urging students not to take part.

The RCMP, in collaboration with the Penticton Fire Department, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, City of Penticton and School District 67, issued a news release on Wednesday, asking students to make smart choices.

The RCMP said they see various high school students participate in these unauthorized parties annually, often gathering in secluded spots near forests, where fires and liquor consumption are the main activities.

"These parties typically occur in remote areas of Carmi Road in Penticton and beyond Faulder, near Summerland, where cell phone service is often unavailable," the RCMP added.

Despite the wet weather conditions over the past week, the concern is that current fire ratings remain high to extreme, increasing the risk of severe fires in these secluded areas.

"Authorities are striving to raise awareness among partygoers about the potential hazards of such gatherings. Open fires, especially in dry and remote areas, can quickly become uncontrollable and pose significant dangers to both people and the environment," Cst. Kelly Brett said in the release.

"It’s crucial to understand the severe risks involved and the possible hefty fines associated to these unauthorized activities."

School District 67 has stated that it does not endorse the Sunset Party event and is actively discouraging participation in the interest of student safety.

"The district stresses that these un-sanctioned gatherings pose significant risks, and are neither part of the school’s activities nor within the framework of its responsibility. The district is therefore urging parents and guardians to play a vital role in preventing their children from attending these events."

The district added that they hope these family conversations about the dangers and potential legal consequences of participating will help significantly contribute to preventing these unnecessary risks.



The Penticton RCMP said they will be conducting routine patrols of known party locations over the next few weeks to ensure compliance regarding the open fire bans and enforcing the liquor control act regarding underage drinking.