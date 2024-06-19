Penticton man convicted of 2011 rape denied parole once again

Photo: Castanet David Bobbitt arriving at Penticton court in 2013.

A Penticton man who was convicted in 2015 of a violent rape remains behind bars after he was denied parole due to his violent behaviour behind bars, according to the Parole Board of Canada.

David Bobbitt, 46, was found guilty of a brutal sexual assault on a young woman at Dave's Second Hand Store in Penticton that occurred in in 2011.

The female victim and her toddler went to the store in July of that year, when Bobbitt, who was working at the store, hit the woman from behind.

He held her captive for 11 hours and beat her repeatedly with a hammer, bit her, burned her with a cigarette and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Her toddler was present throughout the harrowing ordeal.

Bobbitt was only stopped when the victim's brother banged on the door of the store, prompting Bobbitt to escape through the back door.

The victim was found with numerous serious injuries, and her child was wearing a shirt covered in blood.

Bobbitt was captured and later found guilty in 2015. He has been behind bars since.

His criminal history includes a conviction in 2005 for possession of a weapon for which he received a suspended sentence and probation, along with an earlier sexual assault he committed in 2007, wherein the Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt he threatened, assaulted and confined another victim.

"While in custody in 2012 you were charged for threatening healthcare staff; in 2017 you uttered threats to a nurse; in February 2022 you used threatening and intimidating language; and in May 2023 you were involved in an altercation with another inmate, and threw a bottle of boiled water at him, striking him in the chest and necessitated his transport to outside hospital," reads the board's decision directed at Bobbitt.

He has also been declared a dangerous offender.

While Bobbitt was eligible for parole in 2018, 2020 and 2022, he been denied all three times.

The board came to the same conclusion on May 23, 2024, when once again Bobbitt was up for parole consideration.

"While in custody you have continued to be involved in incidents of violence both toward staff and other inmates. These are offence paralleling behaviours and have been a continuing problem, with the most recent incident of threatening staff having occurred in March 2024 when you threatened to kill a Correctional Officer," the decison reads.

"Your behaviour has repeatedly required management intervention including segregation, and you continue to be managed in a maximum-security institution."

The decision also noted that while Bobbitt is working towards a transfer to a lower security facility, he is not yet ready.

"The Board notes that your case management team is continuing to work with you to address your risk factors despite your historic resistance to programming or transferring to a lower security institution," the decision reads.

"Recently, you indicated you are willing to participate in recommended programs and you are also willing to work towards a transfer to a medium security institution."