Penticton businesses open as usual as construction shifts to Skaha Lake Road at Kinney Avenue 

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is reminding reminding all residents and visitors that with construction cutting off Skaha Lake Road and Kinney Avenue next week, businesses throughout will be open as usual.

Construction starting on Monday, June 24, is focused on upgrading the intersection with a new traffic signal and other improvements designed to relieve congestion.

The City of Penticton said access will always be available to the stores in the area.

"Work involving this section of the Point Intersection group of projects is anticipated to continue throughout summer. While traffic along Skaha Lake Road will remain open, the road will be condensed to single lanes in either direction, so drivers may face delays and are reminded to follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers," the city said in their press release.

Vehicles will not be able to access Skaha Lake Road from Kinney Avenue during construction.

The stretch of Kinney Avenue between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street is now permanently closed, as that section is being converted to green space.

Construction will take place Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The $10.5 million project, which includes the final leg of the lake-to-lake bike lane and other nearby traffic-calming and infrastructure improvements, began in May 2023 and is anticipated to be entirely completed by fall 2024.

For more details on road detours and the project timeline, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection.