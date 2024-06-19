South Okanagan man will serve sentence for assault in the community

Photo: Castanet

A South Okanagan man will see no time behind bars for an assault, instead serving his sentence in the community.

Blayne Paul Thomas Poirier appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Tuesday. Judge Shannon Keyes had previously decided to go along with Crown and defence recommendations that Poirier serve his jail sentence outside a correctional facility, but had delayed her formal sentencing to allow Poirier some time to organize personal matters involving a sick relative.

Poirier had previously pleaded guilty. In January 2022, while Poirier was out of custody on bail for a different matter, his ex in Oliver called police saying he had entered her residence in violation of a no-contact order, and physically assaulted her and her new boyfriend over a period of time.

He also caused damage to vehicles, before turning around and re-entering the home to continue the altercation.

Poirier has since expressed, through a pre-sentence report, that he never should have put himself in that position at his ex's place. He said he was enraged after his suspicions that his ex had another man were confirmed.

Alcohol is an acknowledged factor, and court heard that Poirier has been working on counselling and sobriety, staying out of trouble and maintaining a job.

"I have taken steps to better myself and move forward from this incident,” Poirier said in April.

On Tuesday, Keyes made the sentence official. Poirier will serve a six-month conditional sentence, followed by 12 months probation.

The sentence will include house arrest and other standard conditions, including exemptions for employment, healthcare and other necessities, as well as regular reporting to a sentence supervisor.

“It’s not just regular probation … If you breach the conditions of the [conditional sentence order], the presumption is you go to jail for the rest of the term,” Keyes said.

The following probation period will include standard conditions, including a continued no-contact order with those involved in the criminal incident.