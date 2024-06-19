Penticton council votes to keep dinners in budget

Photo: City of Penticton Councillor James Miller at the Tuesday, June 18 council meeting.

Penticton city council will keep its catering after most elected officials agreed a working dinner warranted the cost to taxpayers.

On Tuesday, Coun. James Miller introduced a motion proposing to axe council's yearly budget for food, typically provided to council and senior staff during the break between afternoon and evening council meetings when the situation arises throughout the year.

The cost for the service, he said, is around $9,000 annually. Miller said he thought council should mandate a 45-minute break and tell councillors to either bring a bagged meal, go out, or go home to eat.

His fellow council members disagreed.

“The [meals] we get are from [local] restaurants, and we support the local community, especially restauranteurs that struggle throughout this community,” Coun. Isaac Gilbert said.

“And I'd rather keep supporting those local businesses, especially restaurants in this community, and that's why I'll be voting against this motion today."

Others noted that council and staff frequently continue discussions through dinner around the table at city hall, or use the time to shore up on upcoming agenda items.

“This boils down to, it’s a working dinner. It’s part of doing business. And whether we like to say it or not, we are a business,” Coun. Campbell Watt said, adding everyone dispersing for dinner helps nobody.

“We lose the continuation of flow. I think if when we finish and we break and we continue working, it keeps our mindset right and keeps us in the now as to where we should be in it."

The other concern was ensuring senior staff stuck working are taken care of.

“If we're working through dinner, and we have staff that have to be here with us through the dinner period, making staff work through dinner, then you need to feed them,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said, adding that by his math, the cost to feed council and senior staff at meetings is about 0.0075 per cent of the total city budget.

The motion failed with only Miller voting in favour.

Miller also serves on the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Board of Directors, which recently voted to trim its catering budget down from $30,000-per-year catering budget down to a $25 per diem for each director for lunch.

RDOS meetings are daytime only, as opposed to the City of Penticton council meetings which frequently include an evening portion.