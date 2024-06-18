City of Penticton exploring changes to winter homeless shelter model

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The City of Penticton will be looking at changing their shelter model for unhoused people in the winter to allow 24/7 access to a designated location.

At Tuesday's meeting, city council heard that Penticton has 73 permanent shelter beds and, as of last count, 166 unhoused individuals.

In recent years, the city has used an “emergency winter response,” or EWR, model when temperatures plummet as the seasons change.

The EWR model is triggered by extreme weather, and requires the city to find a location year after year. EWRs also only operate overnight, and only on days when the temperature threshold is met.

“A temporary winter shelter [TWS], in contrast to that, is similar, but the big difference is that it's open 24/7. So it's not just operating when it's really cold. It's open from November 1 until March, 31, and there's no temperature threshold,” explained Jamie Lloyd-Smith, social development specialist, at Tuesday's council meeting.

“The other big difference is that [BC Housing] does cover all costs, so there's no need to, you know, quote, unquote, look for 'free space' in the community, where you could set up a shelter. BC Housing as the funder pays for all capital and operational costs.”

Looking back at last year, Lloyd-Smith said, challenges came up a lot in the daytime, when it was still quite cold and people were turned out of the shelter into the community.

Public safety director Julie Czeck said the new proposed format may help with that.

“For example, the fires that people might otherwise set to stay warm during the day may be mitigated additionally being indoors and in a centralized location with dedicated services," Czeck said.

"Also, it improves the effectiveness of services ... and allows for a planning-based approach to protective services rather than a reaction-based approach."

There would also be a collaborative safety plan created in concert with RCMP and other law enforcement.

Council voted unanimously to direct staff to move forward and work with BC Housing and non-profit 100 More Homes on a report to be brought back at a later date with winter shelter options for the 2024-25 season.

No changes have been officially adopted at this time.