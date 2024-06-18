Penticton council approves some pricey projects above planned budget

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council has approved spending on a few unexpected budget items.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council heard from city staff about three requests for cash related to problems that have popped up since the 2024 budget was finalized earlier this year.

Keep it cool at city hall

Council approved $133,000 to rent and install a temporary chiller to keep the facility temperate down during the coming summer months.

The existing chiller has failed multiple times in recent years, and unfortunately a permanent replacement at a cost of $600,000, already approved, is not anticipated to arrive until September.

“The chiller is crucial in maintaining a stable temperature, and without it, we risk business continuity impacts. For example, during the failure we experienced in 2023 indoor temperatures reached 32 to 38 degrees Celsius in the building,” said Kelsey Johnson, director of community services.

“Should this happen again, we may see disruptions to public facing services such as tax and utility payments, council meetings and just general day to day business for the approximate 75 employees, located out of City Hall.”

Staff recommended the rental option for the summer in the meantime, and council voted nearly unanimously to approve that. Coun. James Miller was opposed.

History proves expensive

Council declined spending $45,000 for a study on the aging SS Naramata, which needs a study done to provide guidance as to what work is necessary to keep it going.

The SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society, caretakers of tourist attraction on Okanagan Lake, says it is clear the 110-year-old steam-tug vessel is rapidly declining.

The SS Naramata is located next to the flagship SS Sicamous, and the society has been hoping to fix up the smaller vessel and open it to the public as a pair to the Sicamous.

In order to get a full look at needed repairs and build an engineering report, the Naramata will need to be lifted out of the water.

"Preliminary pricing has been received by all required trade professionals with an estimated cost of approximately $50,000 to complete the initial investigatory work with final repair costs to be determined once the preliminary work has been completed," reads a staff report.

"Initial rough order of magnitude estimated final repair costs are thought to be between $1M - $3M. The SS Sicamous Society has committed to contributing $5,000 towards the preliminary work."

Council balked at capping that off with $45,000 just for the preliminary study.

There are other pricy unfunded projects at the marine site, including a repainting and hazardous material abatement on the main Sicamous vessel, already priced out at $1.2 to $1.5M, among other projects in the millions.

Coun. Amelia Boultbee was concerned about the initial price and what future work may cost. She suggested moving forward with a decommission study for the boat.

Coun. Isaac Gilbert asked staff about what decommissioning the Naramata would look like, and whether there would be a way to preserve it, rather than fixing it up as a museum.

“That is something that we can [move forward with if] the option we want to look at is decommissioning. What are the options that exist, and examples of other ways to memorialize a heritage site like this, whether it's a plaque or something a bit more substantial,” Johnson said.

“We can certainly work with with our internal team as well as the society to find an appropriate fit there.”

Mayor Julius Bloomfield supported exploring decommission, and suggested adding that strategic planning with all stakeholders involved, including organizations like Travel Penticton and the society themselves, with the goal of exploring the future of vessel.

Council voted to direct staff to consult with the society, conduct the strategic planning process, and bring back a report to council for further decisions.

Coun. Miller was the sole opposing vote.

Pricey contractor trouble

Council approved adding $580,000 to the currently-budgeted $300,000 slated for a new insulated roof at the city-operated Penticton Sportsplex, following legal issues with a contractor.

Replacement of the roof had previously been approved but underwent delays and then, in 2023, issues with the contractor “including a failure to attend the scheduled delivery and installation” led to "legal intervention,” according to city staff.

Fabric was delivered and city staff needed to find a contractor to install it, but according to Johnson, contractors were "unwilling to provide a warranty for material they did not provide and also recommended insulation be installed."

That left staff with a conundrum — install fabric without a warranty, or take the loss and start from scratch with a new contractor who will provide more fabric supply and insulation, plus the new roof.

Staff estimate the move will add 15 or more years to the usability of the complex.

Council heard that the fact the original roof had not been insulated was one of the key reasons it deteriorated so quickly.

Coun. Boultbee said the while the price tag is high, she supported doing the project right with a warranty.

“One of the silliest things that a city can do is spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on an asset, and then, cheap out at the last minute and do something that's going to damage that asset, going forward,” Boultbee said.

Council voted to move forward with the project, with Coun. Miller opposed.

City staff are looking into ways to repurpose the original fabric that was delivered, whether to use it on other municipal projects or re-sell it.

Money for the approved budget increases will come from reserves.