Penticton set to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day Friday

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day this Friday, with festivities all are welcome to attend.

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre, in collaboration with the Penticton Indian Band, the South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association, and the City of Penticton, is proud to announce the event.

"We are honoured to host this celebration and invite everyone to join us in recognizing the importance of Indigenous Peoples Day. This day is an opportunity for all of us to come together, learn, and celebrate the vibrant cultures and traditions of Indigenous communities,” said Shauna Fox, executive director of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, in a press release issued Tuesday.

The event will take place at Okanagan Lake Park on June 21 and will "feature a variety of activities and entertainment that honour and celebrate the rich cultures and traditions of Indigenous peoples."

Celebrations begin at 1 p.m. with opening prayers and greetings, setting "a respectful and inclusive tone for the day."

The event will be a multi-faceted showcase of Indigenous entertainment, including traditional music, dance, and storytelling, throughout the afternoon.