100 Women Who Care charitable giving group in South Okanagan reaches 10-year milestone

Photo: Contributed

The most recent meeting of the South Okanagan's 100 Women Who Care was an extra special one, celebrating ten years of giving back to local charities.

The group, which meets four times yearly to hear pitches from organizations in need of funds, met for their most recent quarterly event on June 12 at Haywire Winery in Summerland.

They distributed $500 each to South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services and the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, and $3,950 to Ask Wellness Society, after hearing from each organization.

It marked a decade since the beginning of the group.

"Ten years ago thanks to an idea from the Community Foundation’s Sarah Trudeau, a group of four women decided to see if we could launch a 100 Women Who Care program for the South Okanagan. The first event was less than 50 people and in our first year we gave just over $7,500. It’s hard to believe that we now get hundreds of women out to the events and have given over $160,000 to many deserving local charities," said Colleen Pennington, one of the founding 100 Women members.

"It has been quite the journey and thanks to the support of the Community Foundation over the decade, 100 Women (and more) is continuing to give back to us the original organizers, to the participants who make new friends and to the community where we live, work and play."

Cumulatively over the years, the group has supported 58 charities and given away more than $165,000 in grants, thanks to the participation of more than 364 members.

Currently, the group has 100 active members. For more information on how to get involved, click here.