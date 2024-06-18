Penticton photographer caught a Great Blue Heron snatching a small fish snack by the Okanagan River Dam

Casey Richardson

A beautiful bird often loved by bird watchers and photographers was captured earlier this month taking out a snack by the Okanagan River Dam.

Local photographer Jodi Forster said she saw the Great Blue Heron on June 9, early in the morning at around 5:45 a.m.

Great Blue Herons are blue-listed, which means they’re of concern, but not yet endangered.

The provincially protected birds and their nests and nesting trees are protected year round.

According to BC's Wildlife at Risk website, herons can grow to over a meter in height. These birds are characterized by their blue-grey body feathers, white heads, yellow bills, and a distinctive black stripe above each eye.

During the breeding season, adults develop long plumes at the base of their necks, giving them a "hairy-chested" look.

In the wild, herons can live up to 23 years. They are frequently seen wading in shallow waters in search of food and have been spotted in Swan Lake and other local water bodies.

Herons primarily feed on fish, some as long as 30 cm, and occasionally hunt mice and voles in farm fields.

