Nice Horse joins Penticton Peach Festival lineup for Country Night

A star duo act in the Canadian music industry will be joining the lineup for Tim Hortons Country Night lineup at Penticton's Peach Festival.

Nice Horse is a female country duo consisting of Brandi Sidoryk and Katie Rox, who have earned two Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA), eight CCMA nominations, and 10 Country Music Alberta Awards.

The festival announced on Tuesday that the duo will replace previously announced Lydia Sutherland as the opening entertainment for the evening.

Nice Horse have performed at renowned festivals across Canada including Boots & Hearts, Cavendish Beach Music Festival and the Calgary Stampede. They have also toured alongside legendary artists such as Tom Cochrane and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Their latest album was released on April 19 and is gaining momentum.

Some of their previous notable singles like “Cowgirl” have earned some major milestones, reaching #31 on Billboard radio charts and amassing over 1.8 million streams. Their single “Pony Up” was featured on the Netflix show My Life With the Walter Boys.

“We are thrilled to have Nice Horse join the lineup for this year’s festival,” Alysha Forrest, Entertainment Director of the Penticton Peach Festival said in the news release.

“Their energetic performances and impressive achievements in the country music scene make them the perfect addition to our event. We can’t wait for them to bring their unique sound to Penticton.”

The Penticton Peach Festival takes place from Aug. 7-11. For more information on festival events and information on how to volunteer, head to their website here.

