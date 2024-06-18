Penticton's OROLO Restaurant and Cocktail bar cooking up taste in the kitchen and behind the bar

Photo: OROLO, known for their signature craft cocktails.

"Chef’s Choice" is a Castanet limited series highlighting the flavours and flair of South Okanagan eateries. Watch for it every Tuesday morning.

With an expansive new happy hour menu, the patio beckoning and feature nights including Sunday’s Seafood and Bubbles, OROLO Restaurant + Cocktail Bar is inviting locals to enjoy all they have to offer this summer.

“We want to appeal to the local community and celebrate them by offering things like our new Happy Hour from 2-5 p.m.,” said Megan McKay Hall, OROLO’s sales and marketing manager.

“Penticton loves their happy hour so we wanted to recognize that and with our patio offering a little oasis, it’s the perfect time to check it out,” said Megan.

There’s a lot to try on the happy hour menu from the popular TIME’s original burger as well as oysters, classic Caesar and charcuterie board at nearly half the price.

Select TIME Family of Wines, local beer and OROLO’s famous cocktails are also featured.

“Chef Bruno Terroso (of the former Vanilla Pod in Summerland) prepares delicious oysters. We are super lucky to have him. There aren’t a lot of oysters served in town so come and enjoy them here,” said Megan.

Another must try on the happy hour (also featured on the dinner menu) is the scallop crudo featuring thinly sliced scallops marinated in a citrus dressing with chillies, basil cucumber and chive. “It’s such a bright, delicious dish.”

A popular menu item now appears on the happy hour.

The crispy green beans are served tempura style with black garlic aioli “which is one of the most delicious sauces I’ve ever tasted,” said Megan.

Located at 361 Martin Street, OROLO offers food and wine lovers a premier dining experience in the heart of downtown Penticton. It’s also a working winery.

“All our wine production happens on site, with the crush pad and cellar right here.”

Home of wine labels Chronos, Evolve and the McWatters Collection, the winery is housed in the former PenMar movie theatre where many of the original features remain including the film room upstairs in the cellar. Chronos Tasting Room is actually theatre #4 of the old PenMar and still has the sloped floor.

If you’ve always wanted to saber a bottle, why not pair that experience with dinner at OROLO?

Another fun addition is Sunday night Seafood and Bubbles that offers 50 per cent of McWatters and Chronos Brut. Last year, the Chronos Brut won best sparkling wine in Canada at the All Canadian Championships.

“It’s a really good time to get a premium bottle of wine at a fabulous price and pair it with the oysters, scallops or prawns,” said Megan.

They are also encouraging locals to take advantage of Wine Wednesdays with bottles at half price.

OROLO is known for their quality dry-aged steak with your pick of mouth-watering sides like garlic butter prawns or peppercorn sauce. Or try their tableside salads made in front of you.

During the summer, the garage doors open to the patio making a great space for local musicians like Ari Neufeld and Kristi Neumann to play on Live Thursdays.

The patio is in the shade in the afternoon which is a plus on those hot Okanagan days.

If you like the sweeter things in life, OROLO has you covered.

People are loving Chef Bruno’s deconstructed tiramisu for dessert, said Megan.

“That tiramisu goes absolutely beautifully with the McWatters Harry’s Ruby which is a port style after dinner drink.” (named after Harry McWatters, founder of TIME Wines and pioneer of the BC wine industry).

“There is so much happening at TIME Family of Wines and OROLO, come by and see,” said Megan.

Events coming up:

Winemaker’s Dinner in the Cellar June 20

Think Pink Rose Release June 23

Let’s Get Vertical July 21

Beat the Heat Summer Sippers & Cocktails Aug. 18

For more information on the restaurant, click here.