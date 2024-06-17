City of Penticton restores power to 830 customers

Photo: City of Penticton stock photo.

UPDATE: 5:08 p.m.

Power has been restored to 830 customers in Penticton.

The total outage lasted roughly 45 minutes.

ORIGINAL: 4:20 p.m.

There is a power outage in the southeast area of Penticton.

According to a city press release, the outage is impacting roughly 830 municipal power customers south of Warren Avenue and east of Main Street.

"The outage is affecting businesses throughout the industrial and commercial areas, as well as residences north of Balsam Avenue," reads the press release."

"Crews are on-site and will provide an update as soon as it’s available."