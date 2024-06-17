RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death near Princeton

Photo: File photo

Police are investigating a suspicious death on a property just outside Princeton this week.

The RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating the death that is "believed to be the result of foul play," according to a police news release.

"Investigators believe this incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public," said staff sergeant Jason Smart with the major crimes unit in a press release issued Monday.

Investigators said they will not be releasing any further details about the incident, or the person who died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime tip-line 1?877?987?8477.