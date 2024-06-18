Penticton Speedway going Wild West this weekend

Photo: Penticton Speedway
The Penticton Speedway is getting excited for its annual OK Shootout event this month.
On June 22, the track will be transformed into a full-blown western experience in the style of the Wild West.
Activities will include:
- Mechanical bull riding
- A saloon style beer and wine garden
- Special Western-themed cocktails including "The Legend," an old fashioned with bourbon, "The High Octane," with Red Bull and vodka, and "Cowgirl Delight," with tequila, orange juice and grenadine
- Costume competition with prizes and adult, children and couple categories
- Live music from Hillside Outlaws
- Carnival games
And of course, racing action, including a hit-to-pass trailer race.
"We can’t wait to welcome you to the OK Shootout. It’s way more than just a race; it’s a party that brings people together with music, laughter, and good cheer," reads a press release from the speedway.
"So, dust off your hats, polish those boots, and join us for a day to remember!"
For more information and tickets, click here.