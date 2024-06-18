239795
Penticton  

Penticton Speedway going Wild West this weekend

Speedway goes Wild West

The Penticton Speedway is getting excited for its annual OK Shootout event this month.

On June 22, the track will be transformed into a full-blown western experience in the style of the Wild West.

Activities will include:

  • Mechanical bull riding
  • A saloon style beer and wine garden
  • Special Western-themed cocktails including "The Legend," an old fashioned with bourbon, "The High Octane," with Red Bull and vodka, and "Cowgirl Delight," with tequila, orange juice and grenadine
  • Costume competition with prizes and adult, children and couple categories
  • Live music from Hillside Outlaws
  • Carnival games

And of course, racing action, including a hit-to-pass trailer race.

"We can’t wait to welcome you to the OK Shootout. It’s way more than just a race; it’s a party that brings people together with music, laughter, and good cheer," reads a press release from the speedway.

"So, dust off your hats, polish those boots, and join us for a day to remember!"

For more information and tickets, click here.

