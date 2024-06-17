Penticton Neighbourhood Association welcomes all to community cleanup

Photo: File photo

The Penticton Neighbourhood Association is looking forward to hosting its second community cleanup of 2024.

On Sunday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at the gazebo at Skaha Lake Park, join fellow Pentictonites to make a difference and have some fun.

“The Penticton Neighbourhood Association is excited to help Pentictonites meet new neighbours, enjoy the outdoors, and contribute to keeping our city beautiful. A cleanup event is a small investment of time that has positive gains for all residents,” said Nicolas Stulberg, community president of the PNA.

Cleanup materials will be provided, so all attendees need to do is to dress for the weather, bring comfortable footwear and maybe even bring a friend or family member.

“We’re excited to see the community come together as we make our way into the summer season and hope to see many new faces learn about the organization. We encourage everyone to bring their friends and family members to participate,” states Katie O’Kell, captain for the Main Central neighbourhood.

No reservation is required, however it does help the organizers ensure they have enough materials if they receive and RSVP at [email protected] or through their Facebook event.