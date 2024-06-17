South Okanagan wineries amping up their event game

Photo: Stuart Bish/Three Sisters Winery

Take your wine tasting to the next level with one (or all!) of the fun events happening this month at South Okanagan wineries.

Wind down with a yoga class followed by a refreshing glass of wine at the Yoga “Sunday Stretches” event at Lightning Rock Winery on Jun. 30.

“People will enjoy the excellent instructor, great yoga, stunning views, and delightful wine,” said owner Ron Kubek.

“I am excited about participating in live yoga instead of using my app for personal practice. I also look forward to seeing existing and new customers enjoying a healthy experience.”

Kubek said the plan is to host the yoga event annually. It runs at 10 a.m. on the last Sunday of every month until August, with 30 spots available.

For more information, and to snag tickets, visit lightningrockwinery.com

Love a good rosé? Then don’t miss the sip and shop Roses and Summer Days event at River Stone Estate Winery on Jun. 28!

“From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., we have a full artisan market in the vineyard with rosé tasting and rosé cocktail stations throughout,” explained general manager Noelle Starzynski.

"Two food trucks will be set up in our tasting garden for nosh, wines by the glass for purchase and live music.”

Starzynski added, “This year we decided to embrace the rosé, creativity and resilience, and on International Rosé Day release these fun wines with a celebration!”

Tickets cost $25 and include swag, entrance to the market and a donation to Desert Sun Counselling.

For those wishing to participate with a no -alcoholic beverage, ticket cost is $15.

Be sure to grab your tickets and find more information at riverstoneestatewinery.ca

And it’s rosé all day because Three Sisters Winery is also hosting an event celebrating the pink drink. The Drink Pink Rosé Party kicks off Jun. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with local vendors and live music on scene. No tickets are required.

Tickets are on sale for the 7 Deadly Sins Party at Blasted Church, with a shuttle from Penticton available for the event on Jun. 22.

For $99 a ticket, enjoy live circus acts, music, wines, small bites and circus games.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit blastedchurch.com

Gord Bamford is hitting the stage at the District Wine Village on Jun. 27, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $109 and doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit districtwinevillage.com

And don’t miss the Silk Scarf Workshop at Sleeping Giant Winery. Two workshops, both two hours long, will run on Jun. 29. For $59.95, all supplies will be included to make your own silk scarf as well as a wine tasting. Non-alcoholic options are also available.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, click here.

