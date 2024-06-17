Pentictonites show up to support Discovery House Father's Day fundraiser, embracing the wet weather

Photo: Monique Tamminga Mayor Julius Bloomfield in the dunk tank in support of Penticton's Discovery House Father's Day fundraising event.

Despite the rain and cold, dozens came out and well over $15,000 was raised at the annual Discovery House’s Father’s Day event at Skaha Lake ball courts on Sunday.

The dunk tank was splashing the entire time with kids lined up to take their shot throwing a ball on target.

The biggest line up was to dunk Penticton City Mayor Julius Bloomfield with the MC joking that if you have any frustrations with the city it was your chance to show it.

“Discovery House has helped so many men. This is my way of paying it back,” said Bloomfield after being dunked a dozen times in what was very cold water.

Well known advocate and Discovery House alumni Gord Portman ran over and pressed the button to make sure Bloomfield went in the water.

Portman credits Discovery House for giving him “the pathway to freedom” and out of addiction. Portman recently celebrated four years in recovery and is now a mental health and addictions support worker.

Portman also went in the dunk tank on Sunday.

The local men’s addiction recovery society has helped hundreds of men find their way out of addiction since opening in 2007.

This year’s Father’s Day event held special meaning as the house remembers and honours its formers executive director Jerome Abraham who passed away from cancer in March.

Angie Clowry, who was bestfriends with Jerome, emceed the day along with help from Jerome’s youngest son Leif.

“It’s Leif’s first Father’s day without his dad. He really wanted to have a part of this day so he is helping MC and going in the dunk tank. There is a $1,500 donation for Leif to go in the dunk tank as well,” said Clowry.

Discovery House board director Mike Pond raised over $8,000, Jimmy Hart raised $3,800 and the Penticton Chamber of Commerce came in with $1,500 while Chamber president Michael Magnusson braved the cold dunk tank himself.

Magnusson’s son pushed the button to make sure he went in right away.

Clowry added that there are a ton of other donations coming in and there is still time to donate online if you missed the event. Go to discoveryhouserecovery.com to make a donation.

“The Father’s Day event is all about bringing back fathers to their children and connecting with community. We have one guy out here who went in the dunk tank who is 30 days recovery today and he has a baby celebrating their first birthday in June. When you see that, you see how vital the program is. Discovery house takes men in and provides that support to get them back to their families,” said Clowry.

Along with the ever-popular dunk tank, there was also a barbecue, bouncy castle, street hockey, cotton candy and face painting.