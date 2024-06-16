Fundraising begins for Penticton dog in need of surgery following deer attack

Photo: GoFundMe

Fundraising efforts are underway for Poppy, a young dog in need of expensive leg surgery following a Penticton residential deer attack, Friday afternoon.

When owner Tasha O'Krane and her four-month-old puppy were walking along the Baskin Park green space last week, a deer suddenly charged the pair, resulting in Poppy the dog being trampled by the doe. The pup survived but sustained serious injuries.

“We are so glad Poppy is alive and breathing, but her road to recovery is uncertain," wrote Hope O'Krane, the dog owner’s daughter and GoFundMe fundraiser organizer. "She has been left with a broken hind leg, broken rib, bruised lungs and liver and some internal bleeding that has thankfully stopped now."

The surgery to save Poppy’s leg is expected to cost upwards of $10,000. According to vets, the surgery can only be performed by one of two specialists in the province.

The family said the initial emergency vet visit in Kelowna was costly, but covered by credit card payments. Now, the family is looking for help from the public to help cover the surgery. The alternative is amputation, said Hope. However, that’s not an option the family wants to consider right now.

“She will be in need of major surgery on her leg, with external fixation due to her age and the proximity of the break to the growth plate and long recovery time.”

Following the incident, the Conversation Officer Service told Tasha it would be putting up signs in the area, warning people about the dangerous doe.

Female deer are known for agitated behaviour in the springtime, when they can charge and attack in attempting to protect their fawns. Conservation urges residents to be "super cautious and super aware" while out and about, and to avoid places where deer have been spotted recently.

As of Sunday afternoon, the family had raised $1,400 on the GoFundMe fundraiser.

“Any amount will help Poppy to heal and hopefully keep her little leg,” wrote Hope.