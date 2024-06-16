Penticton councillor pitching motion to discontinue catered food service for council, senior staff

Photo: File photo

A Penticton city councillor will be introducing a notice of motion to cut back on catering food for council and senior staff after successfully cutting the service from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen last month.

Coun. James Miller will formally introduce the motion at the City of Penticton council meeting on Tuesday.

He made a motion back during the May. 23 RDOS meeting, which passed with only one director opposed.

Miller had asked staff at the time what an average catering bill was for each board meeting, and was told the bill for that day was $940.

"We're spending $30,000 on catering, and I just think now's a great time to show some fiscal restraint," he said during the RDOS meeting.

That led to the motion to eliminate catered lunches and extend the lunch break from 45 minutes to one hour, having directors instead "brown bag it" or go out and pay for their own lunches.

He also brought the motion forward at the last Penticton council meeting, again stating he thinks they should show some fiscal restraint.

"When I see people lined up and snaked around the door at the soup kitchen, I'm embarrassed to be eating from the public trough," he added.

The motion is that effective July 1 council discontinue food service for council and senior staff on meeting days and nights; that staff present a costing estimate of dinners over the past 12 months; and council have a 45-minute break between regular council and in-camera meetings to go out, go home or bring a bagged lunch.

As with the RDOS motion, coffee and water service would remain.

Council will discuss Miller's motion on Tuesday.