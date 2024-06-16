The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is seeking guidance on their farm structures in major disrepair

Casey Richardson

A Summerland animal rescue has been reusing, patching and repairing all of their farm structures, but they need some help with the latest fixes.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said their horse stalls, alpaca sleeping areas and our cow covered area that are all in need of some form of attention.

"We are kind of out of our depths of knowledge at this point, and are reaching out to see if anyone could come and offer their opinion on what is repairable, what's absolutely finished, and what we're looking at for costs to replace," she added.

The rescue, which is all volunteer-run and relies on support from the public, has to carefully spread out their donations.

"On these larger expenses, it kind of requires us to be very diligent in all areas so that we correctly make sure that the animals have the most safe environments as possible," Huot-Stewart said.

"It's just we can't patch everything just to save a dollar. If there is someone out there that is able to offer some guidance, we would sure welcome the assistance."

If you can help out Critteraid with some construction advice, email [email protected] attention hammer and nails.