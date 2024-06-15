Penticton Minor Football Association ready to register U-12 players for 2024 season

Photo: Dale Cory Coach Cord Crowthers (right) and coach Glen Burlingame (left) are ready for the 2024 season

After decades passing since there has been minor or high school football played locally, the Penticton Minor Football Association is up and running, ready to accept players.

In March, the association announced the revival of youth football in Penticton and the South Okanagan, with a goal of U-12 program in the fall of 2024, then U-10 and U-14 age divisions by 2025.

The Penticton Minor Football team will be affiliated with the British Columbia Provincial Football Association (BCPFA) and the Penticton Mavericks will compete in the Southern Interior Football Conference (SIFC) along with Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Salmon Arm associations.

PMFA said they strive to be a South Okanagan team, wanting to see players from Oliver, Osoyoos, Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Keremeos and Peachland to sign up.

Heading up the team will be Cord Crowthers, who has been has been coaching for 16 years. He started with Regina Minor Football when his sons were eight years old.

Since moving to Kelowna five years ago, Crowthers started coaching with the Kelowna Minor Football Association (KMFA) and went on to become Vice-President of the non-profit organization.

“Coaching has been a passion of mine for decades and I'm very excited to bring tackle football to Penticton,” he said in the press release.

Also coaching will be Glen Burlingame, who played high school football for Carson Graham Eagles and made the BC Pepsi All-Star team.

After high school, he went on to play for the Westside Warriors in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver.

“I’m super excited for this opportunity to help grow the football community here in Penticton. It is such a great sport for all different types of athletes,” Burlingame said.

The Penticton Mavericks will be sponsored by Bannister Ford Penticton, and are actively fundraising additional money – as $30,000 is required to purchase equipment for all players.

“We are so proud to support Youth Football in Penticton and be a part of the community. Go Mavericks!” Jon Foster, the GM of Bannister Ford Penticton said.

The Penticton Minor Football Association will utilize McNicoll Park as its home field.

The PMFA is also looking for coaches and volunteers to help for the season.

Registration opens Monday, June 17 at 9 a.m.

PMFA said the goal is getting a maximum of 27 players signed up for the fall season. Parents can email [email protected] for more information

The Peewee U-12 Age Division is for 10-11-year olds; players born in 2013 and 2014.

Age Divisions are based on birth year, with the child’s age as of December 31, 2024 of the year the program runs will determine their age division.

As such, in addition to registration fees the following membership fees are required for insurances: BCPFA $13, Football Canada $15, Coaches training $5, and $10 for Insurance.