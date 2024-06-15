238877
238075
Penticton  

Penticton businesses have a Par-Tee at the Chamber Golf Classic

Smiles out at golf classic

Castanet - | Story: 492582

It was a full day at the sixth annual Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic on Friday, with businesses gathering to compete in the best ball tournament.

The event welcomes all skill levels out to the Penticton Golf & Country Club, connecting with local business owners and entrepreneurs on the course.

The Castanet Team was on the hunt for the Most Fun Team Photo, so take a look through the gallery for some of our favourites.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

235164