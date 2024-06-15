Penticton resident warns of aggressive deer after her puppy is trampled on and severely injured

Photo: Tasha O'Krane

A Penticton woman had to rush her four-month-old puppy up to Kelowna on Friday to receive emergency care after it was pummelled by a doe.

Tasha O'Krane said she was walking her dog, Poppy, near Parkway Elementary, along the Baskin Park green space. The pup was on a leash, and they were practicing her heel when suddenly a deer charged up and cornered them along the fence.

"I just kept making moves. Every time I would move a little bit, it would jump whichever way I went. It was after us. It was very scary," she said.

O'Krane quickly picked up her dog, who was terrified and yelping at this point.

"The deer was just more focused on us then and looking more agitated. I didn't know what to do. I can't go anywhere. I can't defend us in this small space, there's nobody around. I was screaming for help, and then I made the split decision to let her go," she added.

"I was trying to give her like a fighting chance, basically, and I let her run and tried to distract it, right? But it didn't work."

While she was hoping to have the deer stay focused on her, instead, it chased after the young pup and caught up to her in just a few strides.

"It was on her in no time at all, and proceeded to dance on her, just trying to kill her, trying to stomp her dead."

O'Krane ran after the animals and eventually managed to scare the deer off long enough to grab Poppy.

"I just picked her up and ran. I was just like 200 feet from my house, basically."

Unfortunately, with no 24/7 veterinary care in the area, she rushed her dog to Kelowna for care. Poppy was left with two fractures on her right hind leg, bruising of the liver, bruising of the lungs, a fractured rib, and internal bleeding, which seems to have stopped.

"So she's stable. We have her home now," O'Krane said. "It was absolutely terrifying. I just keep reliving it, thinking, 'What could I have done differently?'"

O'Krane did report the incident to the Conservation Officer Service, who told her they'd be putting up warning signs in the area.

After the incident, a resident in the neighbourhood put up a sign heading into the area that reads "No dogs. Deer will kill you."

Mitch Guilderson said he wanted to warn people not to bring dogs and kids into the green space after there had been multiple instances of the deer charging at people and their dogs, including himself.

Conservation reminds people every spring that does can act dangerously and charge at people, as they are trying to protect their fawns.

Residents are urged to be "super cautious and super aware," avoiding areas where deer have been spotted recently. If you come across a doe, give her as much space as possible.

The suggestion is to give them 50, 70, 100 yards if possible. A wide berth is the best advice.

Deer can be triggered to run long distances if they perceive that you are a threat to their fawn.

Residents are also encouraged to leave fawns alone, even if spotted in an area without their mom.

To report a conflict or concern with wildlife, contact the Conservation Officer Service through the (RAPP) line 1-877-952-7277.