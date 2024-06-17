Man charged in Naramata killing denied statutory release on separate sentence, involved in multiple assaults behind bars

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Ekene Anigbo is one of two people charged in the killing of a Naramata woman in June 2021.

One of the men charged in the 2021 killing of a Naramata woman appears to have had a violent streak while serving a separate prison sentence at maximum-security facility in Ontario, according to a recent Parole Board decision.

Ekene Anigbo and Jalen Falk, both 24 years old, were charged in April 2023 with the first-degree murder of 57-year-old Kathleen Richardson in her Naramata home on June 9, 2021.

The killing came a month after the bodies of brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer were found in a remote area near Naramata. Richardson is the mother of 35-year-old Wade Cudmore, one of the men charged in the killing of the Fryer brothers. The killings shocked the small community.

Anigbo is serving a four-year sentence for firearms charges at Ontario's Millhaven Institution, stemming from an October 2021 arrest in Richmond. Earlier this month, the Parole Board of Canada ordered Anigbo remain behind bars until his sentence expires, blocking his statutory release.

“[The Board] finds that you are likely, if released, to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person,” the Parole Board ruled.

Most offenders are released from custody on statutory release after serving two-thirds of their sentence, unless the release is blocked by the Parole Board, as in Anigbo's case.

Multiple assaults behind bars

In the recent decision, the Parole Board noted at least eight incidents where Anigbo is believed to have been involved in assaults while in custody, including one incident in April that resulted in another inmate undergoing open-heart surgery.

“Officers observed commotion in a kitchen area and deployed OC spray, directing you and other offenders to return to your cells,” the Parole Board states. “You exited the kitchen area and blood was observed on your hands. Another offender exited the kitchen area with puncture wounds to the left side of the chest. The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance and underwent open-heart surgery.”

Anigbo was charged with a number of new criminal charges as a result of that April incident, according to the Vancouver Sun.

The most recent incident occurred on May 30, when an inmate suffered a number of “puncture wounds” while inside Anigbo's cell. That victim was also treated at a hospital outside the prison.

“The Board found it interesting you did not offer [that] your violence was in self defence and you even denied self defence when specifically asked by the Board,” the recent decision states.

The Board also pointed to a number of incidents where Anigbo was found in possession of “jail-made stabbing weapons” while in custody. A psychological risk assessment also determined Anigbo to be a “high risk for general and violent recidivism.”

Gang affiliation

The Parole Board notes that Anigbo's alleged murder of Richardson was "part of an organized crime spree,” and Anigbo is an active member of a “security threat group,” which is a Parole Board term for gang.

“In discussing your gang affiliation, you accept your membership with the [security threat group] but do not recall any initiation and think that only through your associates have you been connected to the gang,” the Parole Board states. “You told the Board you are not a high-ranking member and you see timing might be right today to remove yourself from their association.”

The Parole Board also highlighted that Anigbo, who raps under the name Lolo Lanski, “released a rap song in 2019 that contained lyrics speaking to the murder of a rival [security threat group] member,” and lyrics in his songs “have exhibited your dedication to the [security threat group].”

“File information suggests you will likely be involved in future retaliation against rival gang members ,” the Parole Board said. “You are considered a significant [security threat group] member in relation to turf wars and ongoing gang related issues.”

As a result, the Parole Board blocked Anigbo's statutory release and he'll serve out the remainder of his sentence at Millhaven.

While Anigbo will remain behind bars at the federal institution, he would have likely remained in custody even if he had been granted statutory release, as he awaits trial on the first-degree murder charge along with his co-accused Falk. Trial dates have yet to be set in the case.

Meanwhile, the trial for Cudmore, whose mother Anigbo and Falk are alleged to have killed, began his murder trial in Vancouver earlier this month.