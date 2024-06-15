'He looked like he was having a blast': Penticton resident captures video of bear cub fully enjoying her backyard

Casey Richardson

A curious little bear cub decided to fully enjoy the backyard of a Penticton home on Wednesday, trying out the swing set, playing with the garden hose, and knocking over a few planters.

Tara Dawn said she had just come home from dropping off her son at school when she looked out her kitchen window and saw the bear right outside of the sliding glass door.

"I realized—his or her—head was inside this bucket of dirt, like dehydrated compost we kind of keep for planting and stuff, and it was right in it," she said.

"So I quickly called my daughter over and I said,' Look, there's a bear right here.'"

Three-year-old Evelyn watched with her mom inside as the bear wandered around for the next 45 minutes.

"He walked out to the grass and was playing with the hose, getting himself tangled in it and chewing on it. And then he walked around through my daughter's playhouse, the sandbox, and came back, laid for a bit under my pergola, and then went out and was playing with our swing, actually playing and hitting it. It was really cute actually, he looked like he was having a blast."

Dawn said it felt like they were at the zoo, getting to see the animal so up close.

The family has been in the area since 2018 and has seen the usual wildlife in their backyard, including deer, squirrels and marmots, but was surprised to have the bear.

"This is definitely the first time there was a bear, and it felt like it was just such a shock, because I'd never, never, ever, in my wildest dreams, imagined that we get a bear where we live just above the bench on Vancouver hill. But he definitely had made his way and made himself comfy," she added.

Dawn called into the Conservation Officer Service to report the bear, and find out whether they needed to come move the bear or let it wander off on its own.

While she was waiting for a call back, the little bear ended up moving on.

"I had gone to go watch him from a different room in my house, and he had knocked over one of my planters. It made quite a loud sound, and I think that probably scared him off. I actually, don't know which way he left, he was just suddenly gone," she said.

Dawn added that she was never scared with the bear in her backyard.

"Because we were behind a glass door, my daughter was right with me, and I knew my son was safe at school," she said.

"We've lived in this house for over five years, and I can't tell you how many times my kids have just come home, opened the sliding door and run into the backyard. If that would have been the case that morning, the bear would have been between my kids and the door. So that scared me, thinking, 'Oh my goodness, this could have been any other day where my kids could have run out, and then what we what we have done?'

"So I was very thankful for the circumstances. It turned out to be just a fun viewing encounter with a cute video that I can share, not a really scary counter. So we're going to be more careful to make a lot of noise and always check before."

For tips on what to do if you encounter a bear, click here. For information on how to be a good neighbour to bears and other wildlife in the Okanagan to help ensure their continued existence, click here.