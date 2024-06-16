Okanagan College receives $1.75 million in federal grant funding

Photo: Okanagan College

The BC Beverage and Technology Access Centre at Okanagan College received a big financial shot in the arm from the federal government on Friday.

The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada has awarded a $1.75 million grant renewal of Technology Access Centre funding to the BC BTAC at Okanagan College, as part of its College and Community Innovation program.

Ben Isaksen has spent 20 years in the beverage industry, working with a variety of B.C. beverage businesses, and now as a lab technician at the BC BC BTAC at Okanagan College.

“The BC BTAC at Okanagan College provides a range of services to the beverage industry. We do everything from solving biochemical issues with a particular drink to working with them to get their beverages to market,” said Isaksen.

Okanagan College first received a five-year grant funding for the BC BTAC in 2019, which allowed it to establish itself at OC’s Penticton campus in the Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Building Technologies and Renewable Energy Conservation building.

“This is incredible news for BC’s beverage industry and for Okanagan College,” said Dr. Neil Fassina, OC president. “BC BTAC has partnered with many different wineries, breweries, distilleries, cideries and other producers to innovate and respond to very specific and complex challenges. We’re thrilled to be able to continue working together, and to continue to involve OC students in BC BTAC’s research and collaborative activities.”

During its first five years, the BC BTAC has supported more than 130 individual beverage companies and organizations, through a wide range of projects that include removing smoke taint from wine where the grapes were impacted by wildfires, reducing the use of freshwater and remediating wastewater in beverage production, and reducing waste through up-cycling.

“Some of our most important applied research work at OC is done with community partners, and BC BTAC is a leading example of where we’re making a real difference by addressing their business needs and engaging students in the research activities,” said Dr. Samantha Lenci, OC provost and vice president academic.

The Government of B.C. has also renewed its funding commitment to the BC BTAC providing $100,000 annually for five years to support student involvement in the technology access centre.

“The BC Beverage and Technology Access Centre at Okanagan is at the forefront for beverage technology – an important part of the Okanagan region,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “We are delighted to see the continued partnership of Okanagan College with students and industry to build a stronger B.C. and benefit B.C.’s beverage industry.”