Penticton city staff recommend paving way for social housing on unused municipal properties

Photo: City of Penticton A vacant city-owned property on Ellis Street that may be earmarked for social housing.

Penticton city staffers are recommending three city-owned properties be earmarked for near-term development of social housing.

In a report that will be presented to council Tuesday, staff suggest that empty lots at the corner of Ellis Street and Nanaimo Avenue, the 900 block of Eckhardt Avenue West and 2509 South Main Street be actively pursued for social housing, as part of action to address an ongoing housing crisis within the city.

Social housing, in B.C., is defined as "a housing development that government subsidizes and that either government or a non-profit housing partner owns and/or operates."

Staff recommend that these particular three sites be flagged for workforce, senior and youth housing needs, and that the be included in an upcoming "Social Housing Plan" that staff have been working on.

"These three city-owned sites will help support the housing needs, but do not go far enough on their own to solve Penticton’s housing challenges. Staff intend to utilize the Social Housing Plan to clearly demonstrate to funders that the community has come together to not only identify housing needs, but to identify specific sites and specific operators to address the range of housing needs," reads the report that council will receive Tuesday.

"Through this work, the city has an opportunity to develop an action-focused plan by leveraging the strategic relationships with community partners to create strategic alignment and support future capital funding applications to build the affordable housing needed in the community."

Multiple grant streams may apply to developments on the sites, according to the staff report, meaning the burden of funding entire apartment buildings or other living complexes would not necessarily fall on the city.

Council will discuss the matter Tuesday.